Liberty Star Advances Red Rock Canyon Project

The latest update is out from Liberty Star Uranium & Metals ( (LBSR) ).

On October 21, 2025, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. announced the successful completion of geophysical testing at its Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, which took place in July 2025. The induced polarization and resistivity tests effectively detected and characterized gold-bearing veins, marking a significant advancement in the company’s exploration capabilities. The results validate Liberty Star’s systematic exploration approach and align with national goals for securing domestic mineral sources, enhancing the project’s development potential and optimizing future drilling programs.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily gold and uranium. The company is engaged in projects like the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project in southeast Arizona, aimed at discovering and developing strategic mineral resources.

