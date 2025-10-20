Liberty Defense’s HEXWAVE Chosen for Jackson County Detention Center Security

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liberty Defense Holdings ( (TSE:SCAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Liberty Defense Holdings has announced that its HEXWAVE system has been selected by the Jackson County Detention Center in Missouri for security screening of staff and visitors. This selection underscores the center’s commitment to modern security measures, especially as it faces a rising inmate population and the construction of a new jail. The HEXWAVE system, which uses millimeter wave technology and AI, offers rapid, contactless screening for various threats, enhancing security beyond traditional metal detectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SCAN) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Liberty Defense Holdings stock, see the TSE:SCAN Stock Forecast page.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by weak financial performance and poor valuation metrics. The company’s financial instability and lack of profitability are significant concerns. Technical analysis provides a slightly more neutral outlook, but it is not enough to offset the financial and valuation weaknesses.

More about Liberty Defense Holdings

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of multi-technology security solutions aimed at detecting concealed weapons in high-foot-traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security, such as airports, stadiums, and schools. The company offers the HEXWAVE product, which uses advanced 3D imaging and AI for detecting both metallic and non-metallic threats. Liberty Defense has secured an exclusive license from MIT for its technology and is committed to providing superior security detection solutions to protect communities.

YTD Price Performance: -59.87%

Average Trading Volume: 261,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$21.96M

