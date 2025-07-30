Liberty Defense Secures $4.4 Million in Private Placement to Boost Security Tech Deployment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liberty Defense Holdings ( (TSE:SCAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $4.4 million through the issuance of 20 million units. This funding will support the deployment of their HEXWAVE technology and the rollout of the HD-AIT system, enhancing their market positioning and operational capabilities in the security solutions industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SCAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCAN is a Neutral.

Liberty Defense Holdings’ overall score is primarily constrained by its weak financial performance and challenging valuation metrics. Although there is a positive outlook from recent corporate events, the stock’s technical indicators suggest a bearish sentiment, contributing to a low overall score.

More about Liberty Defense Holdings

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of AI-based detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, focusing on high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, and schools. The company offers products like HEXWAVE, licensed from MIT, and other advanced imaging technologies to provide modular and scalable security solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 251,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$12.47M

