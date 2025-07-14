Li-FT Power Ltd. Sells Rupert Project Claims and Grants DSUs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Li-FT Power Ltd. ( (TSE:LIFT) ) has shared an update.

Li-FT Power Ltd. has completed the sale of a 100% interest in 313 claims from the Rupert Project in Quebec to Power Metallic Mines Inc. for C$700,000 in cash and 6,000,000 shares, along with a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty. This transaction strengthens Li-FT’s balance sheet and provides flexibility to advance core projects while maintaining exposure to future exploration success in the region. Additionally, Li-FT has granted Deferred Share Units to independent directors as part of its Share Incentive Plan.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LIFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LIFT is a Underperform.

Li-FT Power Ltd. struggles with significant financial challenges, including zero revenue and persistent losses, which heavily impact its stock score. The technical analysis is bearish, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. Although recent corporate events indicate potential growth, they are insufficient to outweigh the current financial difficulties. The stock is rated poorly due to its weak financial performance and technical indicators.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:LIFT stock, click here.

More about Li-FT Power Ltd.

Li-FT Power Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories, and it also holds early-stage exploration properties in Quebec and the Cali Project in the Northwest Territories.

Average Trading Volume: 35,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into LIFT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue