LHN Limited Enters Joint Venture for Property Redevelopment in Singapore

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) has provided an announcement.

LHN Limited has announced a joint venture agreement involving its subsidiary, WPS (TPY) Pte. Ltd., and several other partners to form Thomson Gem Pte. Ltd. The joint venture aims to redevelop a property located at 680 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore, contingent upon the completion of the property purchase and necessary regulatory approvals. This move is expected to enhance LHN Limited’s position in the property development sector by expanding its project portfolio and leveraging collaborative opportunities with other industry players.

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating with a focus on property development and management. The company is listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges, indicating a strategic market presence in Asia.

