LGI Limited Launches Share Purchase Plan to Boost Renewable Energy Projects

LGI LTD ( (AU:LGI) ) has issued an announcement.

LGI Limited has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offering eligible shareholders the chance to purchase additional shares as part of a broader capital raising initiative. The SPP aims to raise up to $5 million, with proceeds allocated to accelerate high-priority projects and enhance the company’s financial capacity for future developments. This initiative reflects LGI’s strategic focus on expanding its renewable energy projects and strengthening its market position.

LGI Limited operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on sustainable solutions such as landfill gas capture, solar panels, and battery storage. The company is committed to environmental sustainability and aims to contribute to reducing carbon emissions through its innovative projects.

