LG Display Reports Q2 2025 Earnings with Positive Net Profit

LG Display ( (LPL) ) has shared an update.

On July 24, 2025, LG Display reported its unaudited earnings for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a decrease in revenues by 8% to KRW 5.587 trillion and an operating loss of KRW 116 billion. Despite the challenges, the company turned a net profit of KRW 891 billion, attributed to foreign exchange gains and the sale of a stake in its Guangzhou LCD plant. LG Display is focusing on enhancing its OLED-centered business structure and operational efficiency, with OLED products accounting for 56% of total revenues. The company anticipates a rebound in earnings in the second half of the year, driven by advancements in its OLED technology and cost innovations.

More about LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. is a leading innovator in display technologies, specializing in thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company produces display panels for a variety of applications, including TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, tablets, and mobile devices. With manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam, LG Display employs approximately 69,656 people worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 205,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.36B

