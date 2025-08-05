LFG Completes Share Placement to Boost Securities Financing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

LFG Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:3938) ) has issued an announcement.

LFG Investment Holdings Limited has successfully completed the placement of 81,192,593 new shares, representing approximately 16.67% of its enlarged issued share capital, at a price of HK$0.40 per share. The net proceeds of approximately HK$32.3 million will primarily be used to expand the company’s securities financing business and for general working capital, potentially enhancing its market position and operational capabilities.

More about LFG Investment Holdings Limited

LFG Investment Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities financing and related financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,247,284

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$263.9M

For an in-depth examination of 3938 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue