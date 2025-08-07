LexinFintech Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results Amidst Operational Enhancements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lexinfintech Holdings ( (LX) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a 16% increase in revenue to RMB3.6 billion and a 19% rise in net income to RMB511 million compared to the previous quarter. The company reported a significant increase in user engagement and loan origination, with total loan origination reaching RMB53 billion. Despite a decrease in total operating revenue compared to the previous year, LexinFintech’s net income showed a 126% year-over-year increase. The company plans to enhance its customer-centric approach and leverage AI to improve operations, while also focusing on shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchase programs.

Spark’s Take on LX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LX is a Outperform.

Lexinfintech Holdings demonstrates strong profitability and attractive valuation metrics, supported by positive earnings call highlights. However, bearish technical indicators and cash flow challenges moderate the overall score.

More about Lexinfintech Holdings

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China. The company focuses on providing financial services, including loan facilitation and installment e-commerce platform services, leveraging its business ecosystem and technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 3,136,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.09B

