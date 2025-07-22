Lever Style Corp. Clarifies Awarded Shares Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lever Style Corp. ( (HK:1346) ) has provided an announcement.

Lever Style Corporation issued a clarification announcement regarding a previous release about the grant of Awarded Shares to Mr. TAN William. The company corrected typos in the Chinese version of the announcement concerning the value of the Awarded Shares and the closing price of the Shares, ensuring stakeholders have accurate information. The English version remains unchanged.

More about Lever Style Corp.

Lever Style Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the fashion and apparel industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing a variety of clothing products, catering to a diverse market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,851,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$894.7M

Learn more about 1346 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue