Leo International Precision Health AG Acquired by SGCI and Leo Wang

The latest update is out from SPOBAG AG ( (DE:LEOW) ).

Leo International Precision Health Aktiengesellschaft, a company listed on the regulated markets in Dusseldorf and Frankfurt, has been taken over by SGCI Corporate Finance GmbH and Leo Wang. This acquisition, completed on June 11, 2025, grants SGCI and Leo Wang direct control of the company, and they are set to submit a mandatory offer to all shareholders following approval from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. This move could significantly impact the company’s operations and market positioning, potentially influencing shareholder value and strategic direction.

More about SPOBAG AG

Average Trading Volume: 223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €14M

