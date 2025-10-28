Lens Technology Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lens Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6613) ) is now available.

Lens Technology Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third-quarter report for 2025, showing a notable increase in financial performance. The company reported a 19.25% rise in operating income and a 12.62% increase in net profit attributable to shareholders compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the net profit after deducting non-recurring profit/loss saw a significant 22.67% growth. Despite a slight decrease in net cash flow from operating activities, the company’s total assets and owners’ equity have increased by 3.11% and 10.66%, respectively, indicating strong financial health and positive growth trajectory.

Lens Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology sector. The company primarily focuses on manufacturing and supplying high-quality glass and related products for consumer electronics, with a significant market presence in the industry.

