Lens Technology Completes Over-Allotment and Ends Stabilization

Lens Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6613) ) has issued an announcement.

Lens Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the full exercise of its over-allotment option, resulting in the issuance of 39,338,400 H Shares at HK$18.18 per share. This move, representing 15% of the total Offer Shares under the Global Offering, is aimed at facilitating the delivery of shares to placees with delayed delivery agreements. Additionally, the stabilization period for the Global Offering, managed by CLSA Limited, has concluded, marking the end of a significant phase in the company’s capital market activities.

More about Lens Technology Co. Ltd. Class H

Lens Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the technology sector. The company focuses on the production and distribution of high-quality glass and related products, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 17,491,028

Current Market Cap: HK$66.66B

