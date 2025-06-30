Lemon Sistemi Chosen for Major Photovoltaic Project in Guinea

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lemon Sistemi S.P.A. ( (IT:LS) ) is now available.

Lemon Sistemi has been selected by Capacita Power Investments LLC as the exclusive EPC contractor for a 450 MW photovoltaic project in Guinea Conakry. This collaboration, backed by the Guinean government, marks a significant step for Lemon Sistemi in expanding its international presence and contributing to sustainable energy development in West Africa. The project is expected to begin yielding results by the first half of 2026, enhancing Lemon Sistemi’s industry positioning and supporting Capacita Power’s commitment to sustainable energy in emerging markets.

Lemon Sistemi specializes in the design, supply, and installation of photovoltaic, thermohydraulic, and storage systems, as well as energy efficiency solutions. The company is recognized for its expertise in developing complex renewable energy infrastructures.

Average Trading Volume: 16,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

