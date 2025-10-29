Leggett & Platt Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Leggett & Platt ( (LEG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Leggett & Platt presented to its investors.

Leggett & Platt, a diversified manufacturer known for its engineered components and products in the home and automotive sectors, has reported its third-quarter results for 2025. The company, which has been in operation for 142 years, is a leading supplier of bedding components, automotive seat systems, and other specialized products.

In its latest earnings report, Leggett & Platt announced third-quarter sales of $1.0 billion, marking a 6% decrease compared to the same period last year. The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, with an adjusted EPS of $0.29, slightly down from the previous year’s adjusted EPS. Despite the sales decline, the company managed to increase its operating cash flow to $126 million, a $30 million improvement from the previous year.

Key highlights from the report include a significant reduction in debt by $296 million, achieved through the proceeds from the sale of its Aerospace business and improved operating cash flow. The company also reaffirmed its full-year sales and adjusted EPS guidance, narrowing the range to reflect its strategic focus on core operations. The sale of the Aerospace business is part of Leggett & Platt’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and focus on its primary markets.

The company’s financial performance was impacted by a 6% decrease in volume, primarily due to continued soft demand in residential markets, automotive, and hydraulic cylinders. However, there was growth in textiles and work furniture, partially offsetting these declines. The company’s EBIT margin improved significantly to 16.5% from 7.1% in the previous year, driven by gains from the Aerospace divestiture and insurance proceeds.

Looking ahead, Leggett & Platt remains confident in its strategic direction, focusing on generating strong cash flow, strengthening its balance sheet, and creating long-term shareholder value. The company expects to maintain its sales and adjusted EPS guidance for the full year, emphasizing its resilience and commitment to profitable growth amid challenging market conditions.

