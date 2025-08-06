Legend Upstar Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Legend Upstar Holdings Limited ( (HK:0459) ) has provided an announcement.

Legend Upstar Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on August 20, 2025, to approve the company’s interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder expectations.

More about Legend Upstar Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 430,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$139M

