Legacy Minerals Updates Director’s Interest Holdings

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LGM) ) has issued an announcement.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Thomas Patrick Wall. The notice details changes in his direct and indirect holdings, including shares and options across various family trusts and superannuation funds. This adjustment in holdings is part of routine disclosures required by ASX listing rules, ensuring transparency and compliance with corporate governance standards.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 462,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$40.32M

