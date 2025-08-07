Legacy Minerals Raises A$7.75 Million Through Share Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LGM) ) is now available.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. announced the successful issuance of 11,944,443 ordinary fully paid shares as part of Tranche 2 of a placement, raising A$7.75 million. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its ongoing exploration and development activities, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering growth opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is engaged in identifying and extracting valuable mineral resources, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials.

Average Trading Volume: 320,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.72M

