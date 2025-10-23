Legacy Minerals Issues New Shares Following Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LGM) ) has issued an announcement.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. announced the issuance of 10,951 new fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of listed options. This move reflects the company’s compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act, indicating a strategic step in its financial management and potential growth trajectory.

More about Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker LGM.

Average Trading Volume: 449,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$44.52M

