Legacy Minerals Announces In-Person Annual General Meeting

An update from Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LGM) ) is now available.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, to be held in person in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxies early and can access all meeting materials electronically through the company’s website or ASX market announcements platform.

More about Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 452,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$45.36M

