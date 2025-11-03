Legacy Minerals Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LGM) ) has provided an announcement.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically for Director Matthew John Wall. The change involves an off-market transfer of shares and options between entities related to Mr. Wall, including family trusts and superannuation funds, without altering the overall relevant interest. This announcement reflects internal adjustments in shareholding structures, potentially affecting the company’s governance dynamics but not its market positioning.

More about Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 462,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$40.32M

