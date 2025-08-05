Legacy Gold Mines to Begin Drilling at Historic Idaho Site

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Legacy Gold Mines Ltd ( (TSE:LEGY) ) has shared an update.

Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. has announced the commencement of drilling on the Baner Gold Mine Property in Idaho, USA, following the receipt of necessary permits from the US Forest Service. The drilling, set to begin next week, aims to explore the potential for gold mineralization in the Orogrande Mining District, an area with a rich history of gold production. The company has conducted extensive prospecting and surface sampling, revealing promising results, and has organized historical data to enhance their geological understanding of the site. This development marks a significant step in Legacy Gold’s exploration efforts and could potentially impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Legacy Gold Mines Ltd

Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘LEGY’. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 12,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

