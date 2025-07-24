Legacy Gold Mines Secures Drilling Permits for Idaho Gold Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Legacy Gold Mines Ltd ( (TSE:LEGY) ) has shared an announcement.

Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. has received drilling permits from the US Forest Service for its Baner Gold Property in Idaho’s Orogrande Mining District, a historic area known for gold deposits. The company, which was launched last year, is preparing to begin drilling operations and has completed various preparatory activities, including soil sampling and organizing historical data. This development positions Legacy Gold to advance its exploration efforts in a region with a rich history of gold production, potentially enhancing its market standing and offering promising prospects for stakeholders.

More about Legacy Gold Mines Ltd

Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘LEGY’. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Baner Gold Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 10,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For detailed information about LEGY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue