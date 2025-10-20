Leading Virtue Holdings Gains Control of Shunten International

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd. ( (HK:0932) ) has provided an update.

Leading Virtue Holdings Limited has made a mandatory conditional cash offer to acquire all issued shares of Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd. not already owned by it or its concert parties. As of October 20, 2025, the offer has become unconditional, with Leading Virtue Holdings and its concert parties now holding over 50% of the voting rights, potentially impacting the company’s control and strategic direction.

More about Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd.

Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the industry of holdings and investments. It focuses on acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of assets, with a market focus on expanding its shareholding interests.

Average Trading Volume: 11,274,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$99.45M

Learn more about 0932 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue