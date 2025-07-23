Leading Holdings Group Limited Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Leading Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:6999) ) is now available.

Leading Holdings Group Limited announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Liu Yuhui serving as Chairman. The announcement also detailed the members’ participation in various board committees, highlighting the company’s governance structure.

More about Leading Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 77,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$98.59M

For a thorough assessment of 6999 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue