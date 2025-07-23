Leading Holdings Group Faces Compliance Challenge Following Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Leading Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:6999) ).

Leading Holdings Group Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Luo Ying from her roles as an independent non-executive director and various committee positions, effective July 23, 2025, to focus on other business commitments. Her departure results in the company not meeting certain Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules regarding board and committee compositions, prompting an active search for a suitable replacement to comply with these requirements within three months.

More about Leading Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 77,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$98.59M

