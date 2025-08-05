Leadership Transition at China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited ( (HK:1253) ) is now available.

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited has announced significant leadership changes effective from August 5, 2025. Mr. Pei Gang has resigned from his roles as executive director, chairman, and authorized representative to focus on personal affairs, with no disagreements reported. Mr. Lin Guangqing, currently the CEO, will assume the roles of both chairman and CEO, a decision supported by the board to maintain operational stability and strategic agility. Additionally, Mr. Lin will join the nomination and remuneration committees, replacing Mr. Pei. These changes are expected to enhance decision-making efficiency and ensure consistent leadership, despite deviating from the Corporate Governance Code’s recommendation to separate the roles of chairman and CEO.

More about China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the green development industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages in activities related to urban ecological construction and environmental protection.

Average Trading Volume: 6,336,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$108.7M

