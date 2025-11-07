Leadership Transition at Bajaj Finance: Anupam Sirbhaiya Moves to Bajaj Finserv

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bajaj Finance Limited ( (IN:BAJFINANCE) ) has shared an update.

Bajaj Finance Limited announced the resignation of Shri Anupam Sirbhaiya from his position as Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Sirbhaiya will transition to Bajaj Finserv Limited as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer. This leadership change is significant for Bajaj Finance as it may impact its human resources strategy and operations, while also reflecting the internal mobility within the Bajaj Group.

More about Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering a range of financial products and services. It is a part of the Bajaj Group and focuses on lending, asset management, wealth management, and insurance services, catering to a diverse market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 399,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 6576.9B INR

Find detailed analytics on BAJFINANCE stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

