Leadership Changes at Royale Home Holdings Limited

Royale Home Holdings Limited ( (HK:1198) ) has shared an update.

Royale Home Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Tse Kam Pang from his roles as co-chairman and executive director due to health reasons, effective August 4, 2025. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions and confirmed there are no disagreements or issues requiring shareholder attention. Additionally, Mr. Cheng Ching Kit has been appointed as the new process agent, replacing Mr. Tse in handling legal notices in Hong Kong.

More about Royale Home Holdings Limited

Royale Home Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the home furnishings industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing a range of home-related products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 54,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$688.6M

