Leadership Change at Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Co. Ltd.

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Co. Ltd. ( (IN:PKTEA) ).

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Co. Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Shreeyash Bangur from his roles as Director and Deputy Managing Director, effective March 31, 2025. This change is due to Mr. Bangur’s commitments to other professional engagements, potentially impacting the company’s leadership dynamics and strategic direction.

More about Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Co. Ltd.

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Co. Ltd. operates in the tea industry, focusing on the production and distribution of tea products. It is part of the LN Bangur Group of Companies, with registered offices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, India.

YTD Price Performance: 0.40%

Average Trading Volume: 806

Current Market Cap: 2.28B INR

