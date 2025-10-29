Leadership Change at China Mobile’s Parent Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Mobile ( (HK:0941) ) has issued an announcement.

China Mobile Limited announced a change in leadership at its parent company, China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd., with Mr. Chen Zhongyue appointed as the new Chairman, replacing Mr. Yang Jie. This leadership transition may influence the company’s strategic direction and operations, though any changes to the board of directors will be announced separately.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0941) stock is a Buy with a HK$95.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Mobile stock, see the HK:0941 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Mobile

China Mobile Limited is a leading telecommunications company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily offering mobile voice and multimedia services. The company is a major player in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing comprehensive mobile services across China.

Average Trading Volume: 18,384,713

Current Market Cap: HK$1873.8B

For detailed information about 0941 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue