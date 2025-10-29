Le Travenues Technology Limited: Q3 2025 Monitoring Agency Report Released

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Le Travenues Technology Limited ( (IN:IXIGO) ) is now available.

Le Travenues Technology Limited has released its Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, as per SEBI regulations. The report, reviewed by ICRA Limited, indicates no material deviation in the utilization of issuance proceeds, aligning with the company’s stated objectives, thereby maintaining transparency and accountability in its financial operations.

More about Le Travenues Technology Limited

Le Travenues Technology Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on travel-related services. It is known for its travel booking platform, Ixigo, which caters to a wide range of travel needs, including flights, trains, and hotels, primarily targeting the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 345,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 125.9B INR

