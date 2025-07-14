Le Saunda Holdings Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Le Saunda Holdings ( (HK:0738) ) has issued an update.

Le Saunda Holdings Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting held on July 14, 2025. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, authorization for the board to appoint directors and fix their remuneration, re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors, and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase. These decisions reflect the company’s strategic direction and governance stability, potentially impacting shareholder confidence and market perception positively.

More about Le Saunda Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 258,505

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$159.5M

