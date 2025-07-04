LC Logistics Announces Share Subdivision and Board Lot Size Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LC Logistics, Inc ( (HK:2490) ) has issued an update.

LC Logistics, Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a proposed share subdivision and change in board lot size. The share subdivision will split each existing share into two subdivided shares, effectively doubling the number of shares in circulation. This move is contingent upon shareholder approval and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the board lot size for trading will change from 200 existing shares to 300 subdivided shares, conditional upon the share subdivision’s effectiveness. These changes aim to enhance the liquidity and marketability of the company’s shares.

More about LC Logistics, Inc

Average Trading Volume: 145,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.28B

