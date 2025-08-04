Lazydays Holdings Regains Nasdaq Compliance in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Lazydays Holdings ( (GORV) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. announced it had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as its stock maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or higher for 12 consecutive business days from July 14 to July 29, 2025. This development resolved a previous compliance issue from January 2025, when the company’s stock price had fallen below the required minimum, thus closing the matter and stabilizing its position on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The most recent analyst rating on (GORV) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lazydays Holdings stock, see the GORV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GORV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GORV is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects significant financial and technical challenges, with bearish trends and valuation concerns outweighing the positive impacts from strategic initiatives and corporate events. The company’s efforts to reduce debt and improve margins are noteworthy but insufficient to offset the broader financial distress.

To see Spark’s full report on GORV stock, click here.

More about Lazydays Holdings

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates within the recreational vehicle (RV) industry, providing a range of products and services related to RV sales, maintenance, and accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 301,512

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.51M

See more data about GORV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue