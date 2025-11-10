Lazard Reduces Stake in SkyCity Entertainment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited ( (SKYZF) ) has issued an announcement.

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co has reduced its substantial holding in SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited from 5.158% to 4.833%, as per the latest disclosure. This change reflects a decrease in the number of ordinary shares held, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

More about SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited operates in the entertainment and hospitality industry, primarily focusing on casino and gaming services. The company is known for its integrated entertainment complexes, which include casinos, hotels, and restaurants, catering to both local and international markets.

