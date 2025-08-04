Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. Conducts 36th AGM with E-Voting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. ( (IN:LXCHEM) ) just unveiled an update.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. recently held its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 31, 2025, conducted through video conferencing. The meeting involved remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM, with M/s GMJ & Associates serving as the scrutinizer to ensure a fair and transparent voting process. The resolutions were successfully transacted with the assistance of MUFG Intime India Private Limited, highlighting the company’s commitment to maintaining robust governance practices.

More about Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of specialty chemicals and intermediates. The company is known for its diverse range of products that cater to various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and dyes, positioning itself as a key player in the organic chemical market.

Average Trading Volume: 57,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 54.19B INR

See more insights into LXCHEM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue