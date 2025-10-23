Laurus Labs Releases Q2 FY26 Results Conference Call Recording

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Laurus Labs Ltd. ( (IN:LAURUSLABS) ) has provided an announcement.

Laurus Labs Ltd. announced the availability of the audio recording for their Q2 FY26 results conference call, which was held on October 23, 2025. This update is part of their regulatory compliance and transparency efforts, providing stakeholders with access to detailed financial discussions and company performance insights.

More about Laurus Labs Ltd.

Laurus Labs Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic formulations, and biotechnology products. The company is committed to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 108,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 498.7B INR

