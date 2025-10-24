Lauren Young to Resign from CCC Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings ( (CCCS) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Lauren Young announced her intention to resign from the Board of Directors of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. by December 31, 2025. Her resignation is not due to any disagreements with the company or its board regarding its operations, policies, or practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (CCCS) stock is a Hold with a $11.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CCCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CCCS is a Neutral.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings demonstrates strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, driven by revenue growth and AI adoption. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the stock appears overvalued with a high P/E ratio and no dividend yield. Continued focus on cost control and profitability will be crucial for sustained financial health.



More about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 6,191,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.85B



