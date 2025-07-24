Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Reports Unusual Share Price Movement Amid Strong Business Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2488) ) has shared an update.

Launch Tech Company Limited has observed an unusual movement in its share price but has not identified any specific reasons for this fluctuation. The company assures stakeholders that its business operations remain strong and anticipates reporting a net profit of no less than RMB190 million for the first half of 2025. However, these figures are preliminary and have not been audited.

More about Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Launch Tech Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the technology sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in the development and provision of technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,316,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.12B

See more insights into 2488 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue