Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Reports Strong Interim Results for 2025

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2488) ) has issued an announcement.

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. announced its interim results for the first half of 2025, reporting a 10% increase in turnover to RMB982 million and a 28% rise in net profit to RMB196 million. The company declared an interim dividend of RMB0.31 per share, reflecting its strong financial performance. This growth indicates a positive trajectory for the company, enhancing its market position and potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased profitability and dividends.

More about Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the technology industry. The company focuses on providing advanced diagnostic equipment and solutions, primarily serving the automotive sector.

YTD Price Performance: 37.88%

Average Trading Volume: 1,504,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.95B

