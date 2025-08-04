Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2488) ) has shared an update.

Launch Tech Company Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.31 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 0.34 per share, with a payment date set for September 12, 2025. The announcement outlines the withholding tax rates applicable to non-resident enterprise shareholders and individual resident shareholders, highlighting a 10% tax for non-resident enterprises and a 20% tax for individual residents. This dividend distribution reflects the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

More about Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

YTD Price Performance: 37.88%

Average Trading Volume: 1,504,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.95B

