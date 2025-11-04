Lattice Semiconductor Reports Record Q3 2025 Revenue

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation ( (LSCC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lattice Semiconductor Corporation presented to its investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in low-power programmable solutions, operates in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets, providing technology that enables secure and connected innovations.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Lattice Semiconductor announced record revenues in its Communications and Computing sectors, with a total revenue of $133.3 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 69.5%. The company also highlighted a significant growth in non-GAAP earnings, demonstrating a 17% increase quarter over quarter.

Key financial metrics from the report include a GAAP net income of $2.8 million and a non-GAAP net income of $38.2 million, reflecting a 17.1% year-over-year increase. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 35.6%, and it reported a free cash flow margin of 25.5%. Strategic highlights include the launch of the industry’s first PQC-ready FPGA and a strong presence at the OCP Global Summit, which bolstered interest in Lattice’s low-power solutions.

Looking ahead, Lattice Semiconductor forecasts continued revenue growth, projecting fourth-quarter revenues between $138 million and $148 million. The company remains focused on executing its strategy to enhance leadership in the FPGA market, with expectations of normalized inventory levels in the Industrial and Automotive markets by year-end.

