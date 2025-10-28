Latitude Group Holdings Updates Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LFS) ) just unveiled an update.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an update regarding its on-market buy-back program, specifically amending the maximum securities buy-back limit. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, which may impact its financial flexibility and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LFS) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:LFS Stock Forecast page.

More about Latitude Group Holdings Ltd.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of consumer finance products. The company focuses on providing personal loans, credit cards, and insurance products, catering primarily to individual consumers in the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 127,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.19B

See more insights into LFS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue