Latin Metals Retains Full Ownership of Organullo Project After AngloGold Withdrawal

Latin Metals ( (TSE:LMS) ) has provided an announcement.

Latin Metals Inc. announced that AngloGold Ashanti has terminated its option agreement to acquire an interest in the Organullo Gold Project in Argentina, due to a shift in AngloGold’s global exploration strategy. Despite this, Latin Metals remains optimistic about the project’s potential, citing high gold prices and the project’s strong geological prospects, which have attracted significant investment and expansion of mineral rights during the option period.

More about Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold, and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model. This approach minimizes risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential by securing option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration, providing early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets.

Average Trading Volume: 76,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$30.86M

