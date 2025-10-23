Las Vegas Sands Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands ( (LVS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Las Vegas Sands presented to its investors.

Las Vegas Sands is a leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts, known for its iconic properties that drive leisure and business tourism, delivering economic benefits and community investments in its host regions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Las Vegas Sands reported a net revenue of $3.33 billion and a net income of $491 million, showcasing a significant increase from the previous year. The company’s strategic investments in Macao and Singapore continue to yield positive financial outcomes.

Key financial highlights include a consolidated adjusted property EBITDA of $1.34 billion, with Macao contributing $601 million and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore delivering $743 million. The company also repurchased $500 million of its common stock and increased its stock repurchase authorization to $2.0 billion, alongside announcing a $0.20 increase in its annual dividend per share for 2026.

The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects in Macao and Singapore, driven by recent capital investments. Las Vegas Sands’ strong financial position supports its ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs, as well as its commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Las Vegas Sands is poised to continue leveraging its financial strength and strategic investments to capitalize on growth opportunities in existing and new markets, while maintaining its focus on delivering value to shareholders.

