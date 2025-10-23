Larvotto Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Larvotto Resources Limited ( (AU:LRV) ).

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 135,693 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, indicating a strategic step to enhance liquidity and potentially broaden its investor base.

More about Larvotto Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,148,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$673.8M

