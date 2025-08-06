Lantheus Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lantheus ( (LNTH) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 6, 2025, Lantheus announced the FDA’s acceptance of a new drug application for a new formulation of its piflufolastat F-18 imaging agent, which could significantly increase patient access. The company also reported its second-quarter financial results, highlighting a revenue of $378 million and a strategic acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging, which expands its product portfolio and market reach. Additionally, Lantheus’ board authorized a $400 million stock repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (LNTH) stock is a Buy with a $112.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lantheus stock, see the LNTH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LNTH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LNTH is a Outperform.

Lantheus’s overall stock score reflects a strong financial performance and strategic corporate acquisitions, offset by bearish technical indicators and challenges in competitive pressures and growth guidance. The mixed sentiment from the earnings call and moderate valuation further contribute to the score.

To see Spark’s full report on LNTH stock, click here.

More about Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is a leading company in the radiopharmaceutical industry, focusing on enabling clinicians to diagnose and manage diseases through innovative imaging agents and technologies. The company is committed to enhancing patient outcomes and has a strong market presence with products like PYLARIFY and Neuraceq, which are used in PET imaging and Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics, respectively.

Average Trading Volume: 1,217,794

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $5.02B

For an in-depth examination of LNTH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue