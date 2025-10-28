Landstar System Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Landstar System ( (LSTR) ) has shared an announcement.

Landstar System reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a slight decrease in total revenue to $1,205 million compared to the previous year. The company faced a significant drop in earnings per share due to non-cash impairment charges related to strategic decisions, including the sale of its Mexican subsidiary and changes in its transportation management systems. Despite these challenges, Landstar experienced growth in its unsided/platform equipment services and an increase in BCO truck count, indicating potential for future growth. The company also continued its stock repurchase program and declared a quarterly dividend, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (LSTR) stock is a Hold with a $143.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Landstar System stock, see the LSTR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LSTR is a Neutral.

Landstar System’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial management and profitability, tempered by concerns over revenue decline and valuation. The earnings call provided mixed signals, with some growth areas but also notable challenges. Technical indicators suggest cautious sentiment, and the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns.

More about Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The company offers specialized transportation services through a network of agents, third-party capacity providers, and employees, and is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and RC14001:2015 standards. Its common stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LSTR.

Average Trading Volume: 412,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.51B

