Landrich Holding Limited Proposes Amendments to Memorandum and Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Landrich Holding Limited ( (HK:2132) ) has provided an announcement.

Landrich Holding Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is proposing amendments to its existing memorandum and articles of association to align with the latest regulatory requirements, including the expanded paperless listing regime. The proposed changes aim to provide more flexibility in holding general meetings and allow the company to hold repurchased shares in treasury. These amendments are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

More about Landrich Holding Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,473,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$147.2M

See more insights into 2132 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue